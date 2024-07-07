Heavy rains: Holiday declared for schools in Uttara Kannada

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of northern Karnataka districts like Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Dharwad on Sunday. The district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in five taluks in Uttara Kannada district following heavy rains in the region.

Owing to widespread rainfall in the coastal part of the district, a holiday has been declared for all schools and pre-degree colleges in Bhatkala, Honnavar, Kumta, Ankola and Karwar taluks on Monday in the interest of school and college students.

There were widespread rains in the coastal part of Uttara Kannada district on Sunday. The district administration provided shelter to 59 people in two care centers in Honnavar taluk.

Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmi Priya said that tahsildars of the concerned taluks have been instructed to open more care centers if necessary for the public of various villages affected by heavy rains in the district. The inmates in the care centers are provided with all necessary basic facilities like meals and overnight stay, health check-up by a team of doctors, and necessary medicine facility.

As many as three houses were completely damaged and four were partially damaged. As many as 13 families that were directly affected in Gunda, Chittihitla, Devadalli have been shifted to care center by NDRF teams.

Officials have been instructed to take all kinds of maximum precautionary measures to prevent any loss of human life by the rain in the district and to take immediate action to prevent loss of life of cattle. In case of any problem, the public can call the free emergency helpline number 1077 of the district administration. Help can be sought from the emergency response number 94835 11015.

Parts of Belagavi and Khanapur taluks continued to receive heavy rains. The inflow into Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha was at the rate of 17,759 cusecs as against the inflow of 866 cusecs on the same day last year. The dam now has 17 tmcft of water as against the capacity of 51 tmcft.

Inflow into the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha at Saundatti was at the rate of 4,048 cusecs, and outflow, 194 cusecs. The dam has 9 tmcft of water as against the total capacity of 31 tmcft.

Dharwad city, rural and Kalghatagi taluks have been receiving rains for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. Some parts of Hubballi, Kundgol and Navalgund received rain on Sunday.

Boost for agricultural activities

Officers said the onset of monsoon boosted agricultural activities in the district and sowing has been completed in over 95% targeted area. According to the Agriculture Department officials, against the target of 2.7 lakh hectare, sowing has been completed on 2.65 lakh hectares.

Accordingly, green gram has been sown on 97,000 hectares against the target of 67,000 hectares.

Jowar, ragi, paddy and maize have been grown on 58,000 hectares, black gram, tur and horse gram on 30,000 hectares, oilseeds, namely groundnut and soya on 54,000 hectares, and commercial crops on 39,000 hectares of land, officers said.

