Heavy rains hit normal life in Hassan

Heavy rains that lashed parts of Hassan district on Monday night hit normal life badly. Many roads were inundated, low-lying areas were flooded, and water bodies were overflowing.

The Ring Road that connects Dairy Circle to Belur Road in the city was flooded, posing a tough challenge to motorists. A few people were stuck amidst water, unable to cross rainwater, forcing the police to place barricades to stop vehicles. The stormwater drains have been overflowing.

Residents of Mahalakshmi Layout, Hasanamba Extension, and Uddur village on the city outskirts have been complaining about inconvenience caused by heavy rains. Many of them have not been able to come out of their places as roads are flooded.

Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop visited the rain-hit areas of the city on Tuesday and listened to the problems of the residents. He was accompanied by City Municipal Council president M. Chandre Gowda and commissioner T.N. Narasimhamurthy.

Hassan district received an average rainfall of 13.2 mm against the normal of 4.2 mm in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 74.5 mm was recorded at Undiganaalu in Arsikere taluk.

