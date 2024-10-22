GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains hit normal life in Hassan

Published - October 22, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rains lashed Hassan on Monday night. Many roads were flooded.

Heavy rains lashed Hassan on Monday night. Many roads were flooded. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Heavy rains that lashed parts of Hassan district on Monday night hit normal life badly. Many roads were inundated, low-lying areas were flooded, and water bodies were overflowing.

The Ring Road that connects Dairy Circle to Belur Road in the city was flooded, posing a tough challenge to motorists. A few people were stuck amidst water, unable to cross rainwater, forcing the police to place barricades to stop vehicles. The stormwater drains have been overflowing.

Residents of Mahalakshmi Layout, Hasanamba Extension, and Uddur village on the city outskirts have been complaining about inconvenience caused by heavy rains. Many of them have not been able to come out of their places as roads are flooded.

Hassan MLA H.P. Swaroop visited the rain-hit areas of the city on Tuesday and listened to the problems of the residents. He was accompanied by City Municipal Council president M. Chandre Gowda and commissioner T.N. Narasimhamurthy.

Hassan district received an average rainfall of 13.2 mm against the normal of 4.2 mm in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 74.5 mm was recorded at Undiganaalu in Arsikere taluk.

Published - October 22, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.