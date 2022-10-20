Heavy rains: Girl washed away in canal

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 20, 2022 19:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 11-year-old girl died on Thursday after she fell into a canal near Daddihalli in Channarayapatna taluk that was in spate following heavy rains that lashed the area last night.

H.R. Ranjitha, a Class 5 student, fell into the canal while she was on her way to school with her brother on a bike. She was washed away The local people retrieved her body later. Ranjitha is the daughter of Raja Bovi and Shruthi of Heggadagere village. Senior officers of the taluk administration visited the spot.

Parts of Channarayapatna, Hassan, Arsikere, Belur and Arkalgud received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday night. Roads were inundated and people living in low-lying areas were badly hit. A few houses at Devigere in Channarayapatna taluk were flooded. The residents of the village alleged that the district administration did not give attention to take up the work to ensure free flow of rainwater in the village, despite repreated demands.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, part of a road next to a tank at Nerlagi in Arsikere taluk caved in. Following this, the road connectivity between Javagal and Kadur was hit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app