Heavy rains: Girl washed away in canal

A 11-year-old girl died on Thursday after she fell into a canal near Daddihalli in Channarayapatna taluk that was in spate following heavy rains that lashed the area last night.

H.R. Ranjitha, a Class 5 student, fell into the canal while she was on her way to school with her brother on a bike. She was washed away The local people retrieved her body later. Ranjitha is the daughter of Raja Bovi and Shruthi of Heggadagere village. Senior officers of the taluk administration visited the spot.

Parts of Channarayapatna, Hassan, Arsikere, Belur and Arkalgud received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday night. Roads were inundated and people living in low-lying areas were badly hit. A few houses at Devigere in Channarayapatna taluk were flooded. The residents of the village alleged that the district administration did not give attention to take up the work to ensure free flow of rainwater in the village, despite repreated demands.

Meanwhile, part of a road next to a tank at Nerlagi in Arsikere taluk caved in. Following this, the road connectivity between Javagal and Kadur was hit.