Heavy rains forecast in Kodagu district; IMD issues orange alert

The Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert based on the forecast of heavy rains issued by the India Meteorological Department.

As per forecast, the district may receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The public has been asked to be cautious and may call the emergency services toll free number 08272-221077 or WhatsApp 8550001077 for assistance.

The district received 5.47 mm of rainfall for the 24 hour period ending 8.30 am. on Wednesday. Madikeri taluk received 10.85 mm of rainfall, while Somwarpet taluk received 5.57 mm of rainfall during the same period. Meanwhile, the cumulative rainfall from January till date in Kodagu is 2,671.08 mm and rainfall has been widespread and uniform across the district.