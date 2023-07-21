Heavy rains for fifth day in Kalaburagi; Sri Jayatirtha Moola Brindavana submerges

July 21, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Incessant rains that have been lashing Kalaburagi district for the fifth day have resulted in flood water entering the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Jayatirtha Moola Brindavana at Uttaradi Mutt on the banks of the Kagina at Malkhed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district.

The moola brindavana submerged on Thursday evening and the water level receded on Friday morning. Though a 24 feet-high protection wall was constructed to avoid water from the Kagina entering the mutt premises during the rainy season, this is the second time the river water has entered.

The floods in the Kagina cut off roads between kalaburagi and Hyderabad via Sedam with the river flowing over the bridge near Malkhed late on Thursday night. As per recent reports, water receded from Malkhed bridge on Friday afternoon. The road connecting Kalaburagi city to Chittapur via Dandoti was cut off by flood waters.

With several parts of Kalaburagi district receiving rains for the fifth day on Friday, the communication between many villages was disconnected for hours due to floods in several streams. Normal life was also disrupted especially in the rural areas along with Lower Mullamari, Bennethora, and Kagina, and its tributary streams.

According to reports, the communication in some of the villages in Chincholi, Kalaburagi, and Sedam taluk was disconnected from Wednesday night and roads across bridges were opened for traffic movement only after the waters receded on Friday morning. The rains started on Monday night and continued till Friday noon.

The normal life in the city was also disrupted due to the water entering houses and commercial establishments in some localities.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the rainfall recorded till Friday 8.30 a.m. in Kalaburagi district stood at 43.8 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 4.6 mm. While Chittapur recorded the highest rainfall of 64.2 mm, Sedam taluk recorded 59.6 mm.

Chincholli and Shahabad taluks each received 52.6 mm rainfall, Jewargi taluk recorded 48.7 mm, Kalaburagi and Yaddrami taluk recorded 44 mm, Afzalpur and Kalagi received 39 mm, Kamalapur taluk 25.2 mm, and Aland taluk got 23.7mm rainfall.