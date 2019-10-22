Heavy rains expected today

Interestingly, while rains battered many places in the State, north interior Karnataka recorded both drop and rise in temperature. The IMD said that while isolated parts in north interior Karnataka also witnessed rise in temperature up to 4.1 degrees Celsius, isolated places in this region also saw fall in temperature between 2.1 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius.
Isolated places in north interior Karnataka also reported a departure in temperature of up to 5.1 degrees Celsius from the normal. Most places in interior Karnataka also saw a dip in temperature from normal.
