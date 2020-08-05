Heavy rain disrupts life in Belagavi

Belagavi

05 August 2020 14:16 IST

The first five days of August received 650 mm of rain as against the average of 46 mm for the period

Belagavi and Khanapur taluks witnessed incessant rains on Wednesday. Gokak, Nippani, Hukkeri and Athani received intermittent rain.

The district statistics office said said the first five days of August received 650 mm of rain as against the average of 46 mm for the period. Of this, 253 mm was received on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Heavy rains in south Maharashtra led to release of water into Krishna and its tributaries. This increased water levels in the seven rivers and tributaries in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

Bridges in Jatrat, Akkol, Bhoj , Karadaga and Kunnoor were under water by Wednesday morning. However, traffic was not affected as commuters used alternative routes.

The bridge at Inamhongal village was submerged , affecting movement of vehicles between Dharwad and Saundatti.

Residents of some areas in the city suffered from water logging. Water entered houses in Maratha Colony, Mandoli Road, M.G. Colony in Tilakwadi, Bandhur Galli, Hindalga and Ganeshpur and surrounding areas. .

The reservoir at Rakkaskoppa village was nearing the full level. If it overflows, water supply to Belagavi city could be affected, said a city corporation officer

Markandeya river began overflowing near the waste weir near Kadoli village. But there was no damage reported, officers said.