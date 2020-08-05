Heavy rain disrupts life in Belagavi

Belagavi and Khanapur taluks witnessed incessant rains on Wednesday. Gokak, Nippani, Hukkeri and Athani received intermittent rain.
The district statistics office said said the first five days of August received 650 mm of rain as against the average of 46 mm for the period. Of this, 253 mm was received on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Heavy rains in south Maharashtra led to release of water into Krishna and its tributaries. This increased water levels in the seven rivers and tributaries in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.
Bridges in Jatrat, Akkol, Bhoj , Karadaga and Kunnoor were under water by Wednesday morning. However, traffic was not affected as commuters used alternative routes.
The bridge at Inamhongal village was submerged , affecting movement of vehicles between Dharwad and Saundatti.
Residents of some areas in the city suffered from water logging. Water entered houses in Maratha Colony, Mandoli Road, M.G. Colony in Tilakwadi, Bandhur Galli, Hindalga and Ganeshpur and surrounding areas. .
The reservoir at Rakkaskoppa village was nearing the full level. If it overflows, water supply to Belagavi city could be affected, said a city corporation officer
Markandeya river began overflowing near the waste weir near Kadoli village. But there was no damage reported, officers said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath