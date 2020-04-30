Heavy rains damage crops in Mandya

Heavy rains that lashed the district in the last 48 hours have damaged crops, especially commercial crops, in Maddur and other taluks.

Banana plantations and other crops in several acres of land have been damaged in Basavegowdana Doddi, Chunchagahalli, Bannahalli and surrounding areas in Maddur taluk.

According to the reports reaching here, heavy rains have also damaged crops in some parts of Malavalli and Mandya taluks.

The Department of Agriculture officials said the personnel concerned would assess the extent of damage.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh visited the affected areas in Maddur on Thursday. He assured the farmers of suitable compensation/measures for the loss they incurred.

The rains have also damaged polyhouses in Maddur, said the Department of Information and Public Relations.