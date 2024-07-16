Heavy rains continue to lash Malnad districts

Heavy rain continued to lash a major part of the Malnad region on Tuesday, affecting life. Schools and colleges in rain-hit areas remain closed for the day, and people in low-lying areas are worried about flooding. Incidents of landslips have been reported in many places, affecting vehicle movement.

The rivers are all in spate, and the inflow into reservoirs has been increasing. The officers have issued a warning to people residing close to the downstream of Tunga reservoir in Shivamogga as the river has swollen with recent rain in the catchment area. Besides that, a few houses have been damaged, and trees and electric poles have been uprooted.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade told the media that the district received 82% excess rainfall in the last three days. The district administration had taken all measures necessary to ensure the safety of the public.

“We have received reports of nine houses damaged by rain. The officers of Revenue, Police, Forest, Fire and Emergency and other departments have been working in coordination. The urban local bodies have been instructed to be prepared to any eventuality,” he said. The officer said the measures had been taken to avoid flooding in low-lying areas.

Landslips have been reported in Shivamogga, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru districts. Heavy rain caused landslips at Kuruvalli-Balebailu bypass in Tirthahalli on Monday evening, forcing the local administration to temporarily stop the movement of vehicles on the stretch NH-169A. The officials deputed the staff with earthmovers to clear the road. Similarly, the incessant rain damaged the retaining wall constructed alongside NH-75 near Gulagalale in Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan. The recently laid concrete road has also developed cracks. There are reports of landslips in Kalasa taluk, Chikkamagaluru.

A portion of the road connecting Koppa and Chikkamagaluru caved in near Narve following heavy rains on Monday night. The local police placed barricades to divert vehicles. The travellers on the road have been advised to take the alternative Narve Circle-Nagalapura-Koppa route. Those travelling to Chikkamagaluru from Koppa have been asked to take Handagara-Kalkere- Chikkamagaluru. The Hebbale bridge constructed on the road connecting Kalasa and Horanadu has submerged in water.

A car fell into a tank near Mathadakoplu in Alur taluk as the driver lost control over the vehicle during heavy rain on Tuesday. Alert villagers rescued the four passengers. With the help of an earth mover, the car was lifted from the water. A house in Belur taluk was damaged in a tree fall.

The heavy downpour in the Malnad region has brought vigour to the rivers – Tunga, Bhadra, Hemavathi, and Sharavathi. The Tunga has been in spate following heavy rain in the catchment area. The inflow into the reservoir at Gajanur was 42,683 cusecs as of Tuesday morning, and the crest gates have been kept open. The outflow was 41,583 cusecs.

The inflow to Linganamakki dam, built across the Sharavathi in Sagar taluk, was 77,911 cusecs, and the water level stood at 1,782.2 ft as against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. Last year on this day, the level was 1,755.9 ft. Similarly, the inflow to Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk has been increasing. On Tuesday morning, the inflow was 27,839 cusecs and the water level was 144.7 ft as against the full reservoir level of 186 ft.

Following heavy rain in the catchment area of Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan on Monday, the water level increased almost by two feet in a day. As of Tuesday morning, the water level stood at 2,906.10 ft. The previous day, the water level was 2904.4 ft. The full reservoir level of the reservoir is 2,922 ft. The inflow at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was 14,027 cusecs. The inflow into Hemavati reservoir at Goruru in Hassan taluk has been increasing. As the water level goes up, the Holy Rosary Church at Shettihalli gets submerged.

Almost all hoblis in the Malnad taluks have received excess rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. Several parts of Sringeri, Koppa, N.R. Pura, Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district, Sagar, Hosanagar and Tirthahalli of Shivamogga and Sakaleshpur, Alur and Belur of Hassan recorded heavy rain.

Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 82.63 mm in the 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The highest of 133.6 mm was recorded in Hosanagara taluk, followed by 129.10 mm in Sagar, 120.99 mm in Tirthahalli, 58.5 mm in Sorab, 57.90 mm in Shikaripur, 52 mm in Shivamogga, and Bhadravathi taluk received 26.4 mm of rainfall.

Chikkamagaluru district recorded an average rainfall of 74.5 mm on Tuesday, against the normal of 16.8 mm. The highest of 154.2 was recorded in Sringeri taluk. Koppa received 139.5 mm, N.R. Pura 127.3 mm, Mudigere 82.5 mm, Chikkamagaluru 82.4 mm, Kalasa 72.8 mm, Kadur 21.8 mm, Ajjampura 16.9 mm, and Tarikere received 35.2 mm of rainfall. Kerekatte in Sringeri recorded 280 mm of rainfall, and in Kigga it was 256.4 mm. The rain gauges at Koppa recorded 170 and and in Basarikatte it was 175.5 mm. Similarly, in Kottigehar of Mudigere taluk, the rainfall recorded was 174 mm.

In Hassan district, parts of Sakaleshpur taluk received heavy rain. The highest of 109.1 mm was recorded at Hettur against the normal of 22.7 mm. In Hanabalu, the rainfall was 98.3 mm, while the normal was 23.5 mm, and in Yaslur it was 99.3 mm, against the normal of 17.1 mm.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rains) for Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts up to 8.30 am on Wednesday and an orange alert (very heavy) for Hassan district.