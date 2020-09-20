Heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka’s coastal belt, 3 fishing boats capsize in Udupi

MANGALURU:

20 September 2020 10:51 IST

A portion of the road from Neerumarga to Katinja on the outskirts of Mangaluru has caved in cutting the connectivity.

Heavy rains lashing the coastal belt since Saturday has flooded several low lying areas in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts besides causing extensive damage to public and private properties. Rain water entered several houses especially in Udupi district early on Sunday.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports, Inland Transport and Endowment Kota Srinivasa Poojary told The Hindu that three fishing boats in Malpe area in Udupi district had capsized. However, 12 fishermen in them swam to safety. In addition, two more fishing boats were damaged in the same area.

Several people were stranded in houses in Malpe, Bairampally, Kukkehalli, Bailakere and Heranje areas in Udupi district as flood water entered the houses in those areas. The district administration is in the process of evacuating the stranded people, the minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Landslide on Adyapadi Road

Mr. Poojary said that a team of NDRF from Mangaluru has arrived in Udupi with rescue boats for relief operations.

Reports reaching in Mangaluru said that the parking area near Krishna Mutt in Udupi was under flood water. The Indrani rivulet in Kalsanka in Udupi was overflowing and entering the Udupi-Manipal highway. Water entered some shops and houses in Badagupete area in Udupi city.

Flood water had entered the National Highway 66 (Udupi-Mangaluru) in Padubidri area. Water from the Shambhavi river near Mulki had entered the premises of Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple in Mulki in Dakshina Kannada for the second time in this month.

There was landslide on Adyapadi Road near Mangaluru International Airport in Kenjar village on the outskirts of Mangaluru. However it has not affected traffic movement from the city to the airport.

Neerumarga - Katinja Road on the outskirts of Mangaluru damaged on September 20, 2020 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A portion of the road from Neerumarga to Katinja on the outskirts of Mangaluru has caved in cutting the connectivity.

Reports said that two houses in Alape village in Saripalla on the outskirts of Mangaluru were damaged in landslip. Two people in those houses who have been injured have been shifted to a hospital.

All rivers and rivulets in the two districts are in spate.