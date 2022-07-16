Heavy rains claim three lives in Belagavi

Heavy rains claimed three lives in Belagavi district on Saturday.

A fisherman was washed away in the Doodha Ganga near Sadalaga in Belagavi district. The police said that Shivaji Koravi, 54, drowned in the backwaters when he was trying to fish. The police are searching for his body downstream.

Two farmers were electrocuted in Hirur village near Saundatti in Belagavi district on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Fakkirappa Siddappa Chandaragi, 54, and Mahadev Durgappa Metri, 40, residents of Hirur village, died when they stepped on a damaged electrical cable while working in a sugarcane field.

The wire had fallen to the ground after being detached in the heavy winds and rains on Friday evening, the police said.

However, a car driver was lucky to escape when his vehicle fell into the river in Eksamba in Belagavi district. He jumped out of the car and was pulled ashore by farmers.

Heavy rainfall continued in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Saturday. The Maruti and Shiva temples in Hubbanatti village in Khanapur taluk were nearly submerged into the Malaprabha after heavy rains.

Authorities of the police training centre in Khanapur wrote to the State government to set up a temporary settlement camp for its trainees as it faced the threat of submergence. The camp lies on the banks of the Malaprabha and was flooded last year.

As many as 13 bridge-cum-barrages were submerged in Belagavi district. However, commuters used alternative routes and transport between villages was not affected.

Officials increased the outflow from the Almatti reservoir to 1.5 lakh cusecs by Saturday afternoon. The inflow remained at 1.29 lakh cusecs. It is likely to go up if the rains continue, say officials.

The dam has 87.99 tmcft of water standing for a height of 517.28 metres. This is 71% of the gross capacity of 123 tmcft at 519 metres.

Inflow into Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha was 12,416 cusecs. But the outflow was maintained at 194 cusecs as the storage was just 19 tmcft against the gross capacity of 37 tmcft.

The inflow into the Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha river at Hidkal was 25,165 cusecs and the outflow was 128 cusecs. The storage was 23 tmcft against the gross capacity of 25 tmcft.

The Markandeya reservoir held 3.18 tmcft of water against the gross storage of 3.69 tmcft.

The discharge into the Krishna, measured at Kallol barrage on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, was 1,27,920 cusecs.

The discharge into the Doodhganga was 27,128 cusecs and into the Ghataprabha at Lolasur bridge near Gokak was 14,227 cusecs.

The Hipparagi barrage in Bagalkot district had an inflow of 1.29 lakh cusecs and an outflow of 1.28 lakh cusecs.