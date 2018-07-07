Heavy rains claim lives of woman, grandson

Heavy rains lashing the coast claimed the life an elderly woman and her grandson in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. The Met Department has cautioned heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Karnataka till July 11.

Parvathi, 70, and Dhanush, 11, were sleeping in their house at Hebbarbail in Puttur when the compound wall of their neighbour collapsed on their house at around 1.45 a.m. due to heavy rains.

The wall of the victim’s house gave in to the impact, burying them both, the police said.

Schools and colleges in many taluks remained shut, as heavy rain continued to lash the coast. As against the normal average of 1,451 mm from January to July 7, the district has received 1,957 mm rain.

Minister for Urban Development and Housing U.T. Khader said two teams of National Disaster Relief Force, with 30 personnel, has left Visakhapatnam with necessary equipment to help the administration.

The Netravathi was flowing to its brim and reached 27m level at Uppinangady as against the danger level of 31m by Saturday evening.

A portion of the retaining wall on the right bank of the Netravathi at Thumbe Vented dam has collapsed.

In neighouring Udupi district, heavy rain led to flooding of houses, fields and plantations in low-lying areas. Rain also affected traffic flow on the Panvel-Kanyakumari National Highway 66 near Padubidri village in the district and the vehicles had to stand in a long queue to move. According to Priyanka Mary Francis, Udupi Deputy Commissioner, a pregnant woman was rescued from a flooded house with the help of a boat at Katapady village. Many families had to be rescued with the help of boats.

The India Meteorological Department has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea as strong winds, reaching speeds of around 55 kmph, are likely along the Karnataka-Kerala coast.

Holiday in Kodagu

Rains lashed Kodagu district and the administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

The movement of traffic was affected between Madikeri and Bhagamandala.

A bridge near Thithimathi, recently restored, caved in, adding to the traffic chaos. Bhagamandala and the surrounding regions, which is the main catchment area for the Cauvery, received heavy rain.

The cumulative rainfall in the district from January to July 7 this year has been 1,461.73 mm as against 739.39 mm received during the same period last year.

The volume of water flowing in the rivers in the region is expected to increase and the reservoirs in the downstream, Harangi and KRS, can expect copious inflow.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the inflow to the KRS on Saturday was 6,039 cusecs and is expected to go up in the next 24 hours.

In Hassan district, the 150-year old Holy Rosary Church at Shettihalli has once again become a tourist spot after it has become half-submerged owing to good inflow to the Hemavati reservoir.