Heavy rains cause landslides in Kodagu, four missing in Bhagamandala

Heavy rains resulted in a landslide at Talacauvery in Kodagu district. Photo: Special Arrangement

MYSURU

06 August 2020 12:17 IST

Heavy rains has resulted in a major landslide near Talacauvery, the birth place of Cauvery at Bhagamandala in Kodagu district, on Thursday. At least four persons are suspected to be missing.

Two houses, said to belong to the local priests, were damaged and efforts are on to trace and rescue them. Authorities have dispatched an advanced rescue team to the spot and further details are awaited. However, search and rescue operations have been hampered by incessant rains accompanied by wind and low visibility while the approach road has been blocked in many places due to the landslip.

Kodagu received a cumulative rainfall of 162.4 mm during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and Bhagamandala, where the landslide took place, received 486.6 mm of rainfall during the same period.

There is no let up in rains lashing Kodagu, throwing normal life out of gear with low-lying areas marooned and transportation disrupted.

The Cauvery was flowing above the danger mark near Bethri in Virajpet and hence movement of vehicles on the bridge across the river has been suspended. People of Yemmemadu village close to the Cauvery have relocated to safer locations as the swirling water has entered the village.

About 150 people have been evacuated from Nelyahudikeri Bettadakadu village by the local fire force personnel who are on standby to shift a few more families due to rise in the water level. Nearly a dozen electricity poles have collapsed on the Kannur-Kutta road blocking the movement of vehicles and the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) personnel have been rushed to clear the road and restore power supply in the area.