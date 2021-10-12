Heavy rains bring down bridge in N.R.Pura

The bridge is near Mahalgodu in N.R.Pura taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka.

Hassan

12 October 2021 11:08 IST

It is on the road connecting Balehonnur with Kalasa

Heavy rains that lashed parts of Chikkamagaluru district on October 11 evening hit normal life. A bridge near Mahalgodu in N.R.Pura taluk on the road connecting Balehonnur with Kalasa collapsed, obstructing the movement of traffic. The police have put up barricades to prevent motorists from taking the route. A couple of bikers were stuck on the road amidst rains. Local people took them to safety.

Many places, including Kottigehara, Charmadi ghat, Banakal and Jawali, received heavy rains.

