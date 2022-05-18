Heavy rains affect normal life in three districts

Several parts of Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts received heavy rains in the last two days. Many roads were inundated, low-lying areas were flooded and continuous rains in the morning prompted the Hassan district administration to declare a holiday for schools up to Class 10 on Wednesday.

Hirisave tank at Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk was overflowing on Wednesday morning. This was unexpected before the onset of the monsoon. Many villagers visited the tank and took pictures and videos of the overflowing tank.

It rained continuously on Tuesday night. There were hardly any vehicles in Hassan city on Wednesday morning. A few schools declared holiday voluntarily as heavy rain continued in the morning hours. By 8.30 a.m., Deputy Commissioner R. Girish declared a holiday for schools on the day.

Shivamogga district recorded an average of 60.94 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. The highest of 168 mm was recorded in Hosanagar taluk. The rains subsided in the district by Wednesday.