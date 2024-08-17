ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rainfall: Two killed, 20 sheep washed away in Kalyana Karnataka

Published - August 17, 2024 08:12 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed and over 20 sheep washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Kalyana Karnataka on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jagadevi Erannagouda, 23, a resident of Kondaguli in Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district, was killed on the spot when her house wall collapsed owing to heavy rain that lashed the region in the evening. Basavaraj, 30, a farmer from Mudalagunda in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district, was killed in a lightning strike.

Over 20 sheep were washed away in the Budanur Hirehalla, a local stream near Kakkera village in Yadgir district. The villagers managed to rescue another 50 sheep.  

Devadurga and Lingasugur taluks in Raichur district, Hunasagi, Surpur and Shahapur in Yadgir district, Hulasur and surrounding areas in Bidar district and Chincholi, Kalagi, and Afzalpur taluks in Kalaburagi district witnessed good rainfall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US