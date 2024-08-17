Heavy rainfall: Two killed, 20 sheep washed away in Kalyana Karnataka

Two people were killed and over 20 sheep washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Kalyana Karnataka on Saturday.

Jagadevi Erannagouda, 23, a resident of Kondaguli in Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district, was killed on the spot when her house wall collapsed owing to heavy rain that lashed the region in the evening. Basavaraj, 30, a farmer from Mudalagunda in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district, was killed in a lightning strike.

Over 20 sheep were washed away in the Budanur Hirehalla, a local stream near Kakkera village in Yadgir district. The villagers managed to rescue another 50 sheep.

Devadurga and Lingasugur taluks in Raichur district, Hunasagi, Surpur and Shahapur in Yadgir district, Hulasur and surrounding areas in Bidar district and Chincholi, Kalagi, and Afzalpur taluks in Kalaburagi district witnessed good rainfall.