Karnataka

Heavy rainfall forecast

India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for the next five days with heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 18 to September 20 across the coastal region.

A bulletin here said that the coastal region will witness heavy rainfall starting Wednesday with rainfall exceeding 65 mm. From September 18 to 20, there was a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the coast, up to 115 mm.

The bulletin has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea during the time, particularly on September 17 when the Arabian Sea is likely to witness strong winds with speeds up to 45-55 kmph.

