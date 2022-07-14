Heavy rainfall continues in Belagavi district

Residents of some areas in Belagavi suffered as rainwater entered their houses on Thursday. Some houses in low-lying areas like Annapurneshwari Nagar, Keshav Nagar, and Hindalga saw waterlogging.

Sarika Patil, corporation member from Keshav Nagar, complained that residents were put to great inconvenience as rainwater entered their houses every year.

“Though a stormwater drain has been sanctioned from Nazar camp to Ballary Nala, it is yet to be constructed. If the construction is completed, then these problems will be reduced,” she said.

Officials said that the water levels at Rakkaskoppa reservoir, which supplies drinking water to Belagavi city, reached 2,470 feet, as against the maximum storage of 2,475 feet on Thursday.

If the rainfall continues, the reservoir could overflow and could affect water supply to the city, officers said.

Water levels in the Krishna and its tributaries continued to rise as heavy rainfall continued in pre catchment areas of Maharashtra and the catchment areas of Belagavi and Bagalkot.

Officials estimated that the total discharge into the Krishna at the Narayanpur dam was over 1.33 lakh cusecs. The inflow was around 1.28 lakh cusecs. There is 28.7 tmcft of water in the dam, which is around 86% of the gross capacity.

The average inflow into the Almatti dam was 1.12 lakh cusecs and outflow was 1.25 lakh cusecs. However, the outflow could reach 1.5 lakh cusecs if the rainfall does not subside, officials said.

There is 87.99 tmcft of water in Almatti, against the gross capacity of 123 tmcft. The inflow into the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha was 12,393 cusecs against the stable outflow of 194 cusecs.

The Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha at Hidkal saw inflow of 18,576 cusecs and outflow of 11 cusecs.

The discharge measured at Sadalaga station was 26,400 cusecs. This is mostly rainwater as release from Maharashtra reservoir was negligible, officials maintained.