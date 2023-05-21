Heavy rainfall brings temporary relief to Mysuru

May 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Heavy rains lashed Mysuru and surrounding regions on Sunday evening (May 21), providing much needed relief from the searing heat. Though the region received a good spell of rains in the first week of May, there was a prolonged dry spell coupled with increase in temperature and humidity, which added to the discomfiture of the people.

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said that the maximum temperature in Mysuru during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday was 36.33 degree Celsius while it was 35.99 degree Celsius in Mandya, 34.37 degree Celsius in Chamarajanagar and 32.17 degree Celsius in Kodagu. The maximum relative humidity in Mysuru and surrounding regions was above 90 per cent.

There was no inkling or trace of rains for the greater part of Sunday and the daytime temperature was in the mid 30 degree Celsius. However, cloud started to build up around 5 p.m. and there was a sudden dip in temperature. By 6.15 p.m., the skies opened up and there was heavy spell of rainfall accompanied by occasion thunder and lightning.

Though the cumulative rainfall in Mysuru district has been classified as excess for the period May 1 to May 21, almost all of it lashed during the first week of May and it was followed by dry spell. The cumulative rainfall in the district from May 1 to 21 is 122 mm which is 53 per cent above normal, according to KSNDMC.

Mandya and Chamarajanagar fall under ‘’Large Excess’’ category. While Mandya has received 104 mm of rains which is 59 per cent above normal, Chamarajanagar has received 132 mm which is 53 per cent above normal. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted rains or thundershower at a few places in all the districts of South Interior Karnataka during the next 48 hours