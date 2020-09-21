Heavy rain triggers landslip on Padil bypass track

Heavy rain triggered a landslip of about 15 m height and 50 m long on the bypass railway line connecting the Mumbai line (Konkan Railway) and Hassan line (South Western Railway) near Padil in Mangaluru on Sunday afternoon.
Fortunately, movement of trains is not affected as the line is a bypass track. Last year’s landslip near this location close to Kulashekara tunnel had completely disrupted train services between the North and the South (Mumbai-Mangaluru-Kerala) for over 20 days.
Occurring close to the spot that saw landslip last year near Kulashekara Tunnel, the debris of the landslip have completely covered the bypass line thereby preventing movement of trains. Sources in the Railways said that restoration of tracks by removing the debris might take at least a week.
Now, only one passenger train service — Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Express Special — is running via the Padil bypass line.
Consequent to the landslip, trains — goods as well as passenger — on this section have to make a small detour reaching Mangaluru Junction and get their locomotive reversed, before moving towards Hassan or Karwar, as the case may be. Locomotive reversal entails at least 30 minutes.
The Bengaluru-Karwar-Bengaluru Express Special (06585/06586) too will run on this diverted route till the track is restored, the sources said.
There is, however, no obstruction to trains operating between Konkan Railway and Southern Railway networks, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath