Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Kodagu

There is no let-up in rain in Kodagu and life has been thrown out of gear with reports of landslips and damage to property in different parts of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district received 88.15 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday and places like Bhagamandala, Shanthalli, Napoklu, Srimangala, and Hudigeri were among the worst affected. It is likely that there will be no respite from rain in the district as the India Meteorological Department has announced an orange alert for Kodagu on Saturday.

Shanthalli has been battered by very heavy rain since the last few days and received 200 mm of rainfall between Thursday and Friday. Bhagamandala received 180 mm of rainfall, while Napoklu recorded 134.2 mm of rain during the same period. Similarly, Hudikeri in Ponnampet taluk received 134.1 mm of rainfall, while Srimangala recorded 153 mm of rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rainfall was uniform and widespread and while Madikeri taluk received 102.47 mm, Virajpet received 79 mm, Somwarpet recorded 120.6 mm, and Ponnampet taluk 98.79 mm of rainfall. Kushalnagar with 39.9 mm recorded the lowest rainfall.

Consequent to the continuing rain, some of the arterial roads providing connectivity within the district was affected with landslips and trees being uprooted. The Somwarpet-Shanthalli main road was blocked due to landslip and the authorities had to use heavy earthmoving equipment to clear the road for traffic.

A giant tree collapsed on the Kushalnagar-Shanivarsanthe roadside near Malambi and disrupted traffic movement. The fire and emergency personnel were at the spot to remove the tree and clear the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Virajpet, a tree was uprooted and was leaning against a school building, which was partially damaged and officials from the education department have visited the spot to apprise themselves of the extent of damage. A house in Shivaralli village in Somwarpet taluk was badly damaged following the collapse of a giant tree and senior officials from the Revenue Department have visited the spot to ascertain the extent of loss to property.

Similar reports have also come from Sampigedalu village in Koodlipet hobli, Vadayanapura village in Shanivarsanthe, . The Kalkandur-Shanthalli road been affected due to incessant rain in the region and a landslip was reported. A family in Sampaje Hobli was shifted as their house suffered considerable damage.

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation has said that as many as 83 electricity poles were damaged across the district during the last 24 hours and the total number of poles damaged till date during the current monsoon season was 2,179.

In view of the heavy rain in the catchment area of the Cauvery and the Harangi, the river was in spate at many places and the inflow into Harangi reservoir near Kushalnagar was at the rate of 20,000 cusecs while the outflow to was stepped up from 13,916 cusecs in the morning to 20,000 cusecs at 5 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.