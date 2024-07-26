ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six taluks of Chikkamagaluru on July 27

Published - July 26, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has declared holiday for schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in six taluks on Saturday in view of heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The holiday applies to schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks. Chikkamagaluru DC Meena Nagaraj has told the school and college authorities to hold special classes on the coming public holidays.

Many parts of the district received moderate-to-heavy rain on Friday as well. The average rainfall recorded in the district was 52.3 mm, against the normal of 15.5 mm. The highest of 95.4 mm was recorded in Mudigere taluk, against the normal of 15.6 mm. This year, since January 1, the district has received an average of 1,232 mm of rainfall against the normal of 952 mm, which accounts for a departure of 29%.

Following the heavy downpour, road connectivity to many villages in Kalasa, Mudigere, Koppa, and N.R. Pura taluks has been disrupted. The local police have put up barricades at many locations to prevent people from entering the damaged roads and bridges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US