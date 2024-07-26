Heavy rain: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six taluks of Chikkamagaluru on July 27

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has declared holiday for schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in six taluks on Saturday in view of heavy rain.

The holiday applies to schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks. Chikkamagaluru DC Meena Nagaraj has told the school and college authorities to hold special classes on the coming public holidays.

Many parts of the district received moderate-to-heavy rain on Friday as well. The average rainfall recorded in the district was 52.3 mm, against the normal of 15.5 mm. The highest of 95.4 mm was recorded in Mudigere taluk, against the normal of 15.6 mm. This year, since January 1, the district has received an average of 1,232 mm of rainfall against the normal of 952 mm, which accounts for a departure of 29%.

Following the heavy downpour, road connectivity to many villages in Kalasa, Mudigere, Koppa, and N.R. Pura taluks has been disrupted. The local police have put up barricades at many locations to prevent people from entering the damaged roads and bridges.

