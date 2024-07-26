GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain: Schools and colleges to remain closed in six taluks of Chikkamagaluru on July 27

Published - July 26, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has declared holiday for schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in six taluks on Saturday in view of heavy rain.

The holiday applies to schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks. Chikkamagaluru DC Meena Nagaraj has told the school and college authorities to hold special classes on the coming public holidays.

Many parts of the district received moderate-to-heavy rain on Friday as well. The average rainfall recorded in the district was 52.3 mm, against the normal of 15.5 mm. The highest of 95.4 mm was recorded in Mudigere taluk, against the normal of 15.6 mm. This year, since January 1, the district has received an average of 1,232 mm of rainfall against the normal of 952 mm, which accounts for a departure of 29%.

Following the heavy downpour, road connectivity to many villages in Kalasa, Mudigere, Koppa, and N.R. Pura taluks has been disrupted. The local police have put up barricades at many locations to prevent people from entering the damaged roads and bridges.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.