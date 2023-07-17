Heavy rain results in increase in inflow in dams

July 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Heavy rain in some parts of Maharashtra and Belagavi and surrounding areas has led to increased inflow into reservoirs on the Krishna and its tributaries.

Belagavi and surrounding areas witnessed 12 mm of rain in nearly four hours. There was a significant amount of rainfall in southern Maharashtra districts too. This has increased the inflow into the dams, officials said.

Inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna at Almatti in Bagalkot district, the biggest reservoir on the Krishna, increased to 13,000 cusecs by Monday evening.

The dam now has 25.4 tmcft of water and a live storage of 7.7 tmcft. Water stands at 509.01 m as against the highest level of 519.6 m and the full reservoir level of 123 tmcft. The water levels are expected to increase as the outflow is only 561 cusecs.

Inflow into the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha at Hidkal increased to over 5,100 cusecs, with the outflow staying at 92 cusecs. There is 7.3 tmcft of water in the dam which has a gross storage level of 51 tmcft. Water level stands at 2,092 ft as against the full storage level of 2,141 ft.

The inflow into the Naviluteertha Dam on the Malaprabha at Saundatti rose slightly to 877 cusecs, following rain in Khanapur and Belagavi taluks. The dam now has 3.4 tmcft of water against the full level of 37.7 tmcft. Water level stands at 2,043 ft against the full level of 2,079 feet. The outflow was about 194 cusecs.

Inflow and outflow at Dhupadal Weir on the Ghataprabha was 1,630 cusecs each.

India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the three districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada. Heavy rain are expected in the other districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi and Bidar till Thursday.