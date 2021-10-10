Heavy rain leaves many areas in Raichur flooded

Downpour over the last two days left many areas in Raichur City Municipal Council limits flooded. Many drains choked with garbage only added to the flooding.

Raichur city has been receiving heavy rain since Friday. Not only slums but also areas which have been identified as developed were also badly affected.

Low-lying areas in Sia-talab, Neerbhavikunta, Indira Nagar, Kala-talab, Zahirabad, Jalal Nagar and other localities were flooded after drain water entered many houses.

“We face the same problem whenever it rains. The drains are blocked by garbage. They don’t allow rainwater to flow easily and this leads to flooding. We spent the whole night removing water from our house,” an elderly woman said.

City MLA Shivaraj Patil visited the affected areas and suggested that the district administration arrange food for the affected people. Kalaji Kendras were opened in Zahirabad, Sukhani Colony, Sia-talab.

Congress leader and AICC secretary Bose Raju also visited the affected areas.