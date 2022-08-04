Heavy rain leaves Kalaburagi with overflowing drains, inundation

Heavy rain for two hours in the afternoon on Thursday left Kalaburagi city with water logging, inundation and overflowing drains. Rain which began at around 2 p.m. lashed the city for nearly two hours resulting in water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic snarls were witnessed at major junctions and people had a tough time navigating through some of the arterial roads.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar and Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil, along with officials, visited the Tarfile area where rainwater entered houses forcing people to move out. Officials conducted a survey to assess rain-related damage.

Mr. Gurukar directed the officials to release compensation immediately as per norms to the families that suffered losses.

Student injured

A I PU student of the Government College at Madan Hipparga village in Aland taluk suffered head injuries when a portion of the cement plaster of the classroom roof collapsed on Thursday.

The student, Nikita B. Ningadahalli of Jhalki village, suffered serious head injuries, while two other students suffered minor injuries in the incident.

All these students were treated at a local hospital.

According to a parent of one of the students, the construction of the college building is of sub-standard quality which poses a threat to students.

Sriramulu visits

In Ballari, Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, who is also district in-charge there, on Thursday visited rain-affected areas and directed officials to immediately release compensation according to SDRF and NDRF guidelines for houses damaged due to heavy rain.

Mr. Sriramulu inspected affected crops and damaged houses in Hosa Moka, Gotur, Ibrahimpur villages in Ballari district. He also assured affected families of providing permanent rehabilitation where huts have been completely damaged due to rain in Gotur village.

He directed Ballari Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer G. Lingamurthy to make a list of names of affected families for providing housing facilities.

Houses damaged

Several houses have been damaged after rainwater gushed into them at Santpur Hobli of Aurad taluk and Sonalwadi in Kamalnagar taluk of Bidar district. Houses in low-lying areas in Yargol village, Yadgir district, have also been partially damaged.