Heavy rain leaves a trail of devastation

The Basaveshwar Circle in Shahapur inundated by rainwater.

YADGIR

28 June 2020 23:38 IST

Streams that receive water from the ancient Mavinakere and Nagarakere are overflowing

Heavy rain between 11.30 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday that lashed Shahapur city and most of parts of Yadgir district has left a trail of devastation. Low-lying areas, most bridges and culverts in rural areas and also in the city have been inundated by rainwater. Electricity poles and trees have been uprooted and a few houses have partially collapsed, while several houses are surrounded by rainwater. The officials concerned are yet to come out information on damage caused by rain.

Rain accompanied by thunder lashed Shahapur city and the Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway 150(A) was blocked between Shahapur and Bhimarayanagudi for more than an hour. Basaveshwar Nagar, Bapugouda Nagar and the degree college area were the worst affected and the newly constructed Town Hall and Basaveshwar Circle were surrounded by three-four feet of rainwater.

The bridge on the stretch from the old Bus Stand to the court was inundated and people were unable to use the road from either side, till water receded on Sunday morning. Shops on both sides of the road from Mochigadda to Basaveshwar Circle suffered damage after water from a storm-water drain gushed into them.

“A clogged drainage system has been causing damage whenever it rains. But, none from the City Municipal Council has taken steps to correct it,” an angry shop owner, who was throwing rainwater out, said.

Agricultural fields were affected and farmers are now facing a threat of loss again.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department R. Devika told The Hindu that the heavy rain has led to an apprehension of crop damage among farmers. However, there will be no damage to buds if fields dry up, she added.

According to official sources, Shahapur received the highest of 153 mm rainfall, followed by Bhimarayanagudi 89 mm, Gogi 41 mm, Doranahall 70 mm, Hayyal (B) 30 mm, Wadagera 45 mm and Hattigudu 124 mm.