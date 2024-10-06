Heavy rain leaves parts of Bengaluru inundated; basement of Kendriya Vihar apartments flooded

Following heavy rainfall on Saturday (October 5, 2024) night, several areas in the city were inundated, and 15 trees and 44 tree branches came crashing down. Teams from the BBMP control room and tree clearance units are actively working to remove the debris and restore normalcy.

The south and east regions were the worst hit, with waterlogged streets and overwhelmed drainage systems causing severe congestion. Traffic police were spotted clearing water from roads in an attempt to prevent accidents.

In Yelahanka, the basement of Kendriya Vihar apartments was flooded, leaving vehicles submerged in water. Several other roads were inundated, slowing traffic movement across the city.

Kalyan Nagar’s service road was once again under water following the heavy overnight downpour. A video posted by Citizens Movement on ‘X’ warned residents, stating, “Service roads, internal roads, underpasses are heavily waterlogged! Please avoid these! Current scene on Kalyan Nagar Service Road, ORR.”

The Electronics City area also faced similar challenges, with roads becoming impassable for commuters. An ‘X’ handle named Karnataka Portfolio called out Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, questioning, “The Electronic City toll is flooded after just 20 minutes of rain. Is this the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ DK Shivakumar is referring to?”

Heavy traffic jams were reported near the Bommasandra industrial area due to waterlogging. Vehicles were stuck for over an hour, with authorities working to clear the floodwater.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was no exception, as it too was heavily waterlogged, resulting in traffic snarls amid the relentless rain.

The city recorded 10.4 mm of rainfall on Saturday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rains are expected to persist.

Wall collapse:

In the west zone, a 7-foot compound wall of the Park View Apartments collapsed over a stretch of 10 feet. BBMP officials, along with the apartment staff, are leading the debris clearance operation. At ETA Mall, a compound wall also collapsed, and action was taken to clear the rubble and provide access to the blocked residents.

Flooding at Kendriya Vihar Apartments:

In Yelahanka, around 50 feet of the compound wall at Kendriya Vihar Apartments collapsed, causing water from Yelahanka Lake to flood the apartment premises. Water levels rose to about 4 feet during the night. Teams from the BBMP, SDRF, and fire department are working on pumping out the water. Currently, the water level has been reduced to 1 foot, and efforts are ongoing to clear the remaining water.

Sandbags are being placed in the affected areas, and residents have been provided with food and drinking water. By evening, the water is expected to be fully cleared, along with any waste.

Senior officials and staff from the Yelahanka zone are overseeing the operation.

Water enters homes in Vijayanagar:

In the south zone, near Madhuavana in Vijayanagar, an overflowing stormwater drain caused flooding in about 10 homes. BBMP workers are addressing the issue.

Apart from a few areas in the Yelahanka, west and south zones, there have been no major issues reported in other parts of the city.

