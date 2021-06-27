Heavy rain lashes Raichur, Yadgir districts

Rainwater that entered low-lying areas in Maski town on Sunday.

YADGIR

27 June 2021 18:57 IST

Heavy rainfall that lashed Raichur and Yadgir districts from late on Saturday night to Sunday has left a trail of devastation in many parts of the two districts.

The main streams and rivers are flowing full. Low-lying areas have been inundated with rainwater and also water from overflowing drains due to blocks in some villages in Maski and Manvi taluks in Raichur district.

According to reports, 10 goats and 15 hens were washed away near Shankar Nagar in Maski town. Officials are yet to confirm about damage or loss, including the lives of animals. Gandhi Nagar area in Maski town was the worst affected as many houses in the locality were surrounded by rainwater and residents were seen throwing out water that had entered their houses.

Road connectivity between Utanoor-Dotarabanda in Manvi taluk and Maski to Kavital was closed after water from streams flowed onto the roads. Power supply was disrupted after poles were uprooted.

Even Raichur, Yadgir, Shorapur, Sindhanur, Shahapur and other places were affected by heavy rain. Many houses in different localities in these places were surrounded by rainwater.

According to a press release, the rainfall recorded in the two districts was: Maski taluk 86.7 mm, Lingsugur taluk 65mm, Sindhanur taluk 59.2 mm, Manvi taluk 45.7mm, Sirwar taluk 42.5 mm, Deodurg taluk 35.1 mm, Raichur taluk 34.9 mm, and Shahapur taluk 33.6 mm, Hunsagi taluk 32.5 mm, Shorapur taluk 31.5 mm, Wadagera taluk 21 mm, Yadgir taluk 18.6 mm and Gurmitkal taluk 11.4 mm.