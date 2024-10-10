Heavy rain lashes North Karnataka districts

Heavy rain lashed some North Karnataka districts on Thursday, disrupting life. It rained incessantly for hours in Belagavi, leading to inundation of roads and water entering some houses in low-lying areas.

Vehicles were diverted away from Jijamata Circle and Fort Road as water began flowing over the roads and sewage water got mixed with rainwater. Residents of Maratha Colony, Mandoli Road and Hindalga complained that water entered some houses.

Some trees were uprooted on Khanapur Road and Bastawad. Standing crops suffered damage.

Official sounded a warning to fishermen and farmers not to enter the Malaprabha for fishing, bathing or collecting water, as the river was flowing near the danger level.

The inflow into the Naviluteertha dam over the Malaprabha was around 5,000 cusecs and outflow 2,192 cusecs. The dam has 36 tmcft of water against the total capacity of 37 tmcft.

The Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir over the Ghataprabha has 50.7 tmcft of water against the total capacity of 51 tmcft. The inflow and outflow were 2,377 cusecs.

Dharwad witnessed heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Water levels increased in most waterbodies.

Heavy rainfall was recorded from the twin cities and taluks like Kalghatgi, Alnavar, Navalgund and Kundgol.

Tupparihalla and Benni Halla, the two major streams in the district, were overflowing. This led to blockage of some roads and bridges in Dharwad and Navalgund taluks.

Farmers in some villages suffered crop damage, officers said. Crop loss estimates are yet to commence. The officers said that considerable damage has been caused to kharif crop, including horticulture crops like chilli, tomato and onion.

As many as 30 passengers who were travelling in a KSRTC bus on the Narendra-Gabbur bypass were stranded near Yaerikoppa Cross as the bus got stuck in water.

Officers said that the road was flooded as the road widening work on NH4 bypass is in progress and there is no outlet for the storm water to flow.

Personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded passengers. Traffic on the bypass remained affected for about four hours.

Some parts of the Hubballi-Dharwad Main Road were also blocked due to waterlogging near the KMF Junction and Kalghatgi toll naka.

Some young people were upset that they could not join Dandiya dances organised in Hubballi.

In Hubballi city, roads were inundated in areas like Jai Hanuman Nagar, Gautam Colony in Anand Nagar, Kusuga Road, Deshpande Nagar, Keshwapur and Madura Colony.

Water entered houses in some areas.

India Meteorological Department has warned that there will be very heavy and heavy rain in the district in the next two days.