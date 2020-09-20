Heavy rain lashes Karnataka

Normal life hit; floodwaters from Indrani rivulet enter Sri Krishna Mutt premises

Life was severely affected in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka as heavy rains continued to lash the coastal belt for the second straight day on Sunday.

Eight persons were injured and more than 1,100 houses and public properties were damaged in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. There was no loss of life.

Some parts of Udupi city and houses in low-lying areas in 77 villages in the district were the worst hit as the region witnessed unprecedented rains and floods in decades.

Floodwaters from the overflowing Indrani rivulet at Kalsanka in Udupi city entered the Rajangana on Sri Krishna Mutt premises. The entire parking area of the mutt was submerged. The four-lane Udupi-Manipal Road was flooded and water entered some shops and houses in the Kalsanka area.

According to B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, 2,874 people from 827 affected families were evacuated in Udupi district till the evening. As many as 1,107 houses were damaged and 1,201 people, including 563 women, were housed in 31 relief camps. Others took shelter in the houses of relatives. The worst-affected villages/areas were in Udupi, Kapu, and Brahmavar taluks.

Traffic on Udupi-Manipal-Hebri-Shivamogga Road was affected after the flood waters cut off connectivity at Puthige. Hence, traffic was diverted through other routes, Mr. Prabhu said.

Around 25 houses were damaged in rains in Dakshina Kannada. Six persons were injured in a landslip near Vitla in Bantwal taluk and two others in another landslip at Saripalla in Mangaluru.

Water from the Shambhavi entered the premises of Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari temple in Mulki.

There was a landslip on the bypass railway line between Konkan Railway network and South Western Railway network near Padil in Mangaluru.

It completely covered the track, affecting movement between Konkan Railway and Hassan/Mysuru/Bengaluru.

There was a landslide on Adyapadi Road near the Mangaluru International Airport in Kenjar village on the outskirts of Mangaluru.