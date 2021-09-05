Heavy rain lashes Kalaburagi district

With parts of Kalaburagi district receiving heavy rain on Saturday night, communication between many villages was disconnected due to floods in several streams and rivers, including the Lower Mullamari in Chincholli taluk and the Kagina in Sedam taluk, in the district.

Normal life in the city was disrupted as rainwater entered houses and commercial establishments in some localities. Residents turned helpless as multiple stretches turned into streams full of water and left the city clogged. It started raining at 8 p.m. on Saturday and later turned into a heavy downpour. It continued to rain till 6 a.m on Sunday.

With heavy rain lashing for around 10 hours, several parts of the district were inundated and water entered several houses. Villages in Chittapur, Kalagi, Sedam, Kalaburagi and Aland were worst affected.

According to reports, communication in some of the villages in Chincholli, Kalaburagi and Sedam taluks got severed in the night itself.

Floods in the Kagina cut off road connectivity between Kalaburagi and Hyderabad via Sedam with the river flowing over the bridge near Malkhed near Sedam late on Saturday night. As per the latest reports, water level has not receded on the Malkhed Bridge. The road connecting Kalaburagi city with Chittapur via Dandoti remained cut-off by floodwaters.

Rainfall

According to India Meteorological Department, rainfall recorded till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday in the district stood at 46 mm rainfall. While Kalagi recorded the highest rainfall of 96.7 mm, Yaddrami taluk recorded the lowest rainfall of 20.9 mm in the period between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi recorded 65.5 mm rainfall, Aland and Kamalapur taluks each recorded 53.5 mm rainfall, while Chincholi taluk received 48.2 mm, Shahabad 45.8 mm, Sedam 42.2 mm, Chittapur 38.9 mm, Jewargi 28.2 mm, Afzalpur 23.4 mm and Yaddrami taluk recorded 20.9 mm rainfall.