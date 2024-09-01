Heavy rain lashes Kalaburagi district for the third day

With several parts of Kalaburagi district receiving rainfall for the third day on Sunday, communication between many villages remain disconnected for hours due to floods in several streams.

Life has been disrupted in rural areas along the banks of the Lower Mullamari, the Bennethora and the Kagina and its tributary.

Heavy rain started lashing the district early on Friday morning and it continued till Sunday evening.

According to reports, communication in some of the villages in Chincholi, Kalaburagi and Sedam taluks was disconnected from Friday night itself and roads across bridges were submerged in water disrupting traffic movement.

Floods in the Kagina cut off road connectivity, with the river flowing over the bridge near Dandoti village on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation suspended its bus services on Chittapur-Kalaburagi route via Dandoti village. It is operating on the Sedam and Kalgi route.

And, Sedam buses operating via Dandoti and Tengli Cross are running on the Malkhed route.

Life in Kalaburagi city was also disrupted due to rainwaters entering houses and commercial establishments in some localities.

Rainfall data

According to India Meteorological Department, the district recorded 42 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 30.1 mm in the last 48 hours.

Sedam taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 103.4 mm, followed by Chincholi and Kalgi taluks each with 63 mm rainfall.

Chittapur taluk received 51 mm rainfall, Kamalapur taluk recorded 48.1 mm rainfall and Kalaburagi taluk received 29.2 mm rainfall.

Aland, Yaddrami and Shahabad taluks recorded 24 mm, 25 mm and 26 mm rainfall, respectively. Jewargi taluk received 21.7 mm rainfall.

Afzalpur taluk recorded the lowest rainfall of 13.4 mm in the last 48 hours.