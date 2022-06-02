Heavy rain lashes Hubballi-Dharwad

Life in the twin cities and surrounding areas thrown out of gear

A huge tree was uprooted in Lingarajnagar of Hubballi on Thursday and, a car got stuck underneath it. However, there was no casualty. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and surrounding areas received heavy rain on Thursday evening throwing life out of gear.

The twin cities, which saw the mercury level soaring in the last few days, were relieved a bit. However, the severity of the rain caused hardships to residents, particularly those residing in low-level areas where rainwater entered houses and commercial complexes.

The downpour brought business and commercial activities to a standstill post lunch hour. Most of the roads in the twin cities witnessed water-logging and, in the central business district of Hubballim where Smart City works are under way, motorists had to face hardships.

Water-logging led to traffic jams on arterial roads as the intensity of rain reduced a bit in the evening and motorists tried to return home early. After a brief lull, it started raining again and continued to lash the twin cities till late in the night.

Though the day began on a sunny note, as schools ended for the day, children had a difficult time returning home and many parents rushed to pick them up, taking advantage of a lull in rainfall.

Meanwhile, rain has brought the smile back on the faces of farmers who are yet to begin sowing for the kharif season.