Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Mangaluru

A pedestrian makes his way in water-logged Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH
Special Correspondent Mangaluru 14 October 2020 13:58 IST
Updated: 14 October 2020 14:05 IST

Heavy rains that pounded Dakshina Kannada district throughout Tuesday inundated low lying areas in Mangaluru and other parts by Wednesday morning.

Stormwater drains were overflowing in many areas including Kottara, Malemar, Bangrakulur, Jeppunamogaru and surrounding areas in the city. People had to wade through knee deep waters as the day broke.

The Met department has warned of very heavy rains in the coastal area till Thursday morning. The district administration has kept rescue teams on alert to attend to flooding in the district.

