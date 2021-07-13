Heavy rain increases inflow into the Krishna and other river courses

Belagavi

13 July 2021 20:20 IST

Heavy rain in parts of Belagavi district and adjoining Maharashtra increased the inflow into the Krishna and other rivers in the region. But there were no reports of damage to property or injury to life from anywhere.

Three bridge-cum-barrages in Chikkodi went under water, but villagers used alternative routes. Belagavi city suffered traffic jams in some places when it rained in the morning.

The inflow and outflow at Kallol Barrage, at the border of Karnataka and Maharashtra, was measured at around 22,023 cusecs. The measuring point in Rajapur Barrage recorded an inflow and outflow at a rate of 16,375 cusecs. Hippari Barrage was receiving water at a rate of over 10,500 cusecs, while the outflow was at a rate of 9,500 cusecs.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Alamatti in Bagalkot district received an inflow at a rate of 6,173 cuses and the outflow was at a rate of 10,792 cusecs.

However, the inflow into the Narayanpur Dam was at a rate of over 11,667 cusecs, while the outflow was at a rate of 1,000 cusecs.

The outflow from Maharashtra, however, was just at a rate of around 2,554 cusecs, though the inflow into the 20 reservoirs on the Krishna was at a rate of around 11,478 cusecs. The dam at Koyna, the biggest on the Krishna, had 41% water of its full capacity.

Outflow from the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha was at a rate of around 194 cuses, though the inflow was at a rate of 3,284 cusecs. The current storage is 15 tmcft as against the gross storage of 37.73 tmcft, officers said.

Outflow from the Raja Lakhamagouda Dam on the Ghataprabha was at a rate of 127 cuses as against an inflow at a rate of 2,489 cusecs. The water level stood at 25.67 tmcft as against the 51 tmcft of gross storage.