Heavy rain in Shivamogga

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and gusty wind lashed the city on Tuesday. Owing to the clogging of the drainage system with dirt and silt, the rain water entered more than 50 houses in Anand Rao Badavane, RML Nagar and Milaghatta localities.

Four bikes were damaged when a tree uprooted by the wind fell on them at Veeranna Layout. Power supply was snapped in Vinobha Nagar and Durgigudi areas as fallen trees had cut off electricity lines here.

The roof of a house near KEB Circle and a car parked in front of a house at Vinobha Nagar locality were damaged when trees uprooted by wind fell on them.

The rural areas of Tirthahalli and Bhadravathi taluks also received rain.