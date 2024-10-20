GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru hit life

Many roads in Shivamogga city and those leading to the hill stations in Chikkamagaluru district were flooded

Published - October 20, 2024 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga tahsildar B.N. Girish visiting a rain-hit area in the city on Sunday. Many low-lying areas in Shivamogga city were flooded.

Shivamogga tahsildar B.N. Girish visiting a rain-hit area in the city on Sunday. Many low-lying areas in Shivamogga city were flooded. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga

Heavy rains that lashed many parts of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts on Saturday night caused damage to many structures, besides affecting life badly.

A number of roads in Shivamogga city were flooded as also those leading to hill stations in Chikkamagaluru district.

Several houses in Vinoba Nagar, Hosamane, LBS Nagar, and Venkatesh Nagar in Shivamogga were flooded. Hundreds of chickens died when rainwater entered a poultry farm at Kaidotlu, near Shivamogga. Five houses were damaged in Vinoba Nagar.

Shivamogga tahsildar B.N. Girish visited the rain-hit areas of the city on Sunday along with other officers. He interacted with the affected people and instructed officers on measures necessary to avoid flooding.

Chikkamagaluru district recorded 23.4 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 6.1 mm in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. The highest rainfall of 107 mm was recorded at Hullehalli in Kadur taluk.

Tourists visiting hill stations — Mullayyanagiri, Bababudangiri — encountered heavy rains. They had a tough time negotiating deep curves amidst heavy rains and flooded roads.

Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 22.6 mm as against the normal of 4.9 mm. The highest rainfall of 112 mm was recorded at Bejjavalli in Tirthahalli taluk. Hassan recorded an average rainfall of 12.7 mm as against the normal of 7.1 mm.

