Heavy rain in several parts of Kalaburagi district

Several parts of Kalaburagi district received heavy rainfall between Thursday evening and the early hours of Friday.

The district recorded a maximum of 9.6 mm rainfall against a normal rainfall of 3.8 mm. The downpour started at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

As per data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Shahabad taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 37.5 mm against a normal rainfall of 3.5 mm.

Kalaburagi, Kamalapur and Yadrami taluks recorded 18.5 mm of rainfall. Jewargi and Chittapur taluks recorded 12 mm and 8.5 mm rainfall, respectively.

It was 5.3 mm in Afzalpur taluk, followed by 4.9 mm each in Aland and Chincholi taluk.

Sedam taluk recorded the lowest rainfall of 1.7 mm.