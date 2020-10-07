Heavy rain in Mysuru region

Normal life thrown out of gear

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Mysuru and surrounding regions on Wednesday evening throwing normal life out of gear.

Though the day began on a normal note with sun breaking through the clouds frequently, it began to drizzle around 6 p.m. and gained in intensity forcing people to scamper for cover.

An agro-advisory bulletin issued by Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa at Naganahalli had forecast heavy rains for Wednesday and stated that the same weather pattern will prevail till October 11. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has also forecast moderate to heavy rains over Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts and it is valid till Thursday.

The hinterland has been receiving heavy rains since the last couple of days and Bilikere in Hunsur taluk received 95 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The top three locations with the highest rainfall in the State were also in the south interior Karnataka region. Apart from Bilikere, K.R. Sagar in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district received 87 mm of rainfall and Tirumalasagara in Pandavpura taluk, Mandya district, received 82 mm of rainfall.

Mysuru received 13 mm of rainfall during the same period against a normal of 4 mm.