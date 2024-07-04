GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain in Maharashtra pushes up water levels in Krishna basin rivers

Almatti dam receives 2.3 tmcft of water in 24 hours

Published - July 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Parts of Belagavi district have been receiving heavy rain for the last two-three days.

Parts of Belagavi district have been receiving heavy rain for the last two-three days. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Heavy rain in Maharashtra and parts of Belagavi district has led to an increase in water levels in the Krishna basin.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam in Almatti on the Krishna river witnessed an inflow of over 2.3 tmcft of water in 24 hours ended Thursday.

Meanwhile, officials opened some gates to ensure an outflow of 40,000 cusecs.

In total, the Almatti dam has in a week received an inflow of around seven tmcft of water. This is higher than that of the last year. However, the total amount of water impounded is less than that of the last few years. Two years ago, by the second week of July, the dam had nearly 50% of water. But it has not crossed 35% now, officials said.

The dam, which has a full level of 123 tmcft, now only has around 41.4 tmcft. Last year, it was 19 tmcft.

Maharashtra released around 47,000 cusecs of water from its reservoirs by Thursday. This water will take around 24 hours to reach Almatti, officials said.

Parts of Belagavi district received heavy rain in the last two-three days. On Thursday, Belagavi taluk received over 74 cm of rainfall. This pushed up water levels in the Malaprabha, the Mahadayi and the Pandari rivers.

Water levels increased in streams like Kalasa, Banduri, Alatri, Mangetri, Vajra and Panasuri.

Access to some villages inside the Bhimgad forest area was restricted. The Anjaneya Temple in Habbanatti village was nearly fully submerged in the Malaprabha waters.

Water levels in the Vedaganga and Dudhganga rivers, tributaries of the Krishna, have risen.

Officials estimate the rise to be above two feet and that it can keep rising. As many as four bridge-cum-barrages were submerged, leading to disruption in traffic in some villages near Nippani and Chikkodi.

Gokak Falls seems to have regained its vigour with water levels in the Ghataprabha river increasing due to the rainfall in Western Maharashtra.

The police have restricted movement on the pedestrian bridge over the river.

