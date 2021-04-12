Karnataka

Heavy rain in Kalaburagi

Heavy rain and gusty winds that lashed Kalaburagi city for nearly two hours on Monday afternoon brought down day temperature by several degrees.

As per observations recorded by India Meteorological Department, the district recorded maximum and minimum temperature hovering between 37.7 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius.

However, parts of Kalyana Karnataka and Bombay Karnataka regions continued to record high temperature. Raichur registered 36.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Koppal with 36 degrees Celsius.

Vijayapura and Gadag recorded identical maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius. Bidar and Belagavi recorded an identical maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius.

