Heavy rain in Belagavi, Bagalkot

Heavy rain in Belagavi and Bagalkot and parts of Maharashtra led to an increased inflow in the Krishna river course.

Parts of Belagavi, Bagalkot and some parts of Vijayapura districts witnessed moderate to heavy rain on Sunday and Monday. But rainfall subsided by Monday evening. There were no reports of property damage or flooding from anywhere in Belagavi or Bagalkot districts.

Water release from the Koyna Dam in Maharashtra increased to around 10,000 cusecs. Raja Lakhamagouda Dam on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal of Belgavi district received inflow at a rate of 11,243 cusecs. The dam has 48.9 tmcft of live storage against a gross storage of 51 tmcft. In the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha, inflow was measured at a rate of 5,026 cusecs and outflow 3,094 cusecs.

Officers said that inflow into the Alamatti Dam was around 53,516 cusecs and outflow 55,553 cusecs.

The dam with a gross capacity of 123.08 tmcft at the full reservoir level of 519.60 m, has a live storage of 104.863 tmcft at 519.5 m.