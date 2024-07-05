Heavy rain: Holiday declared in 5 taluks of Uttara Kannada

With rains continuing to lash Uttar Kannada district, the district administration has shifted 255 members of 128 families in the low-lying areas to safer places and as a precautionary measure declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Karwar, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Ankola and Kumta taluks on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kananda Gangubai Mankar, the affected families have been shifted to rehabilitation centres in safer areas and provided basic amenities. Two companies of NDRF had already arrived in the district and were camping at Manki to carry out any operation in case of any calamity, she has said.

Seven rehabilitation centres have been set up in Honnavar and Kumta taluks, which have been badly affected by the heavy rains. The Deputy Commissioner has said that tahildars had been directed to set up more rehabilitation centres in case of necessity. A team of doctors and paramedical staff would provide necessary treatment to those sheltered in the these centres, she has said.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall on Friday in the catchment area of Kadra dam had resulted in rise in inflow leading to the dam level reaching maximum of 30 metres. Consequently, four crest gates of the dam were opened to release water at the rate of 6000 cusecs. In the last 24 hours, one house suffered severe damage and three partial damage owing to the downpour.

The Deputy Commissioner has requested the public to call the helpline 1077 or either call or send WhatsApp messages on mobile no. 9483511015 in case of any casualty or problem caused by the rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.