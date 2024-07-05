ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain: Holiday declared in 5 taluks of Uttara Kannada

Updated - July 05, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 09:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

255 members of 128 families residing in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places

The Hindu Bureau

Following incessant rainfall leading to increase in inflow, four crest gates of Kadra dam in Uttara Kannada district were opened to release water on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With rains continuing to lash Uttar Kannada district, the district administration has shifted 255 members of 128 families in the low-lying areas to safer places and as a precautionary measure declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Karwar, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Ankola and Kumta taluks on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kananda Gangubai Mankar, the affected families have been shifted to rehabilitation centres in safer areas and provided basic amenities. Two companies of NDRF had already arrived in the district and were camping at Manki to carry out any operation in case of any calamity, she has said.

Seven rehabilitation centres have been set up in Honnavar and Kumta taluks, which have been badly affected by the heavy rains. The Deputy Commissioner has said that tahildars had been directed to set up more rehabilitation centres in case of necessity. A team of doctors and paramedical staff would provide necessary treatment to those sheltered in the these centres, she has said.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall on Friday in the catchment area of Kadra dam had resulted in rise in inflow leading to the dam level reaching maximum of 30 metres. Consequently, four crest gates of the dam were opened to release water at the rate of 6000 cusecs. In the last 24 hours, one house suffered severe damage and three partial damage owing to the downpour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Deputy Commissioner has requested the public to call the helpline 1077 or either call or send WhatsApp messages on mobile no. 9483511015 in case of any casualty or problem caused by the rain.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US