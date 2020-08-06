Heavy rain hits life in Belagavi

An inundated road in Bandhur Galli in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Belagavi

06 August 2020 08:06 IST

Heavy rain disrupted life in parts of Belagavi district on Wednesday. Belagavi and Khanapur taluks witnessed incessant rainfall. Other taluks, including Gokak, Nippani, Hukkeri and Athani, received intermittent rain.

The District Statistics Office said said that the first five days of August saw 650 mm of rain as against an average 46 mm for the period.

Of this, 253 mm was received on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Heavy rain in South Maharashtra led to the release of water into the Krishna and its tributaries, with the neighbouring State releasing 48,500 cusecs of water into the river course.

This increased the water levels in seven rivers and their tributaries in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.

Bridges in Jatrat, Akkol, Bhoj , Karadaga and Kunnoor were under water by Wednesday morning.

However, traffic was not affected as people used alternative routes.

The bridge at Inamhongal village was submerged, affecting the movement of vehicles between Dharwad and Saundatti.

Residents of some areas in the city were inconvenienced by water-logging.

Water entered houses in Maratha Colony, Mandoli Road, MG Colony in Tilakwadi, Bandhur Galli, Hindalga and Ganeshpur and surrounding areas.

Home-makers were busy throwing out water from their houses.

“June and July were dry months compared to the average rainfall in earlier years. The rainfall in August seems to have over-compensated our rainfall,” said Uday Kinjawadkar, a resident of Mandoli Road, one of the areas that was hit by water-logging.

Officers said that water supply to Belagavi city could be affected as the reservoir at Rakkaskoppa village was nearing the full reservoir level. If it overflows, water supply to the city could be affected, said a city corporation officer

The Markandeya is overflowing near the waste weir near Kadoli village. But there was no damage reported, officers said.