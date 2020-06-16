Heavy rain hits life in Belagavi

Heavy rain affected life in Belagavi district on Tuesday. It rained incessantly for nearly five hours in the afternoon. After a respite for around three hours, it began raining again in the evening.
Some low-lying areas, including Hindalaga, and Pangul Galli were flooded. Residents were busy throwing out water from their homes and shops.
There were reports of heavy rain in bordering Maharashtra too. Irrigation officials said that rain in and around Amboli Ghat, the catchment are of the Hiranyakeshi, received 273 mm rain in the last 24 hours.
This is expected to cause heavy inflow in the river course and reverse flow into its tributaries, officials said.
Heavy rain caused landslips on the Karnataka-Goa highway on the Chorla Ghat near Khanapur. Vehicles were stranded for kilometres on both sides as the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel and Public Works Department officials were busy remvoing the trees and repairing the road.
Vehicles would be asked to take alternative routes, Public Works Department officers said. All road traffic has been stopped on the road now.
There was no threat of floods in the Krishna or the Ghataprabha, as there are no indications of release of water from Maharashtra as of now, said an Irrigation Department Engineer in charge of the Krishna Basin projects.
Water level at the Naviluteertha Dam in Saundatti was put at 25 %, and there was no immediate chances of release of water from that dam, said another officer.
