Heavy rain forecast in Kodagu

13 May 2021 21:32 IST

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder has been forecast in Kodagu on Friday and Saturday.

Quoting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Information Department, Kodagu, in a release here on Thursday, said over 64 mm rainfall on Friday and 115 mm and above rain on Saturday had been predicted.

In the last 24 hours, Kodagu has received 8.23 mm rainfall. Some parts of Kodagu had been recorded moderate rains over the last few days.

